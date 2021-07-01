Suckler and sheep manager

An opportunity has arisen for a suckler and sheep manager at Glenmore Estate, a company incorporating several medium and large-scale renewable energy and livestock farms.

Responsibilities will include the day-to-day running of the beef and sheep operations, continuous improvement of standards, as well as stock husbandry and feeding.

The successful applicant must have the ability to effectively manage staff through training and administration protocol.

A performance and bonus scheme will be agreed with the manager at a later date.

Interested parties must apply with a CV before the closing date of 14 July 2021.

Assistant manager

An assistant manager is required for a newly established 400-cow dairy farm in west Waterford.

The worker will be required to start at the beginning of August.

The successful candidate will be required to take responsibility for the grassland management, parlour management and general cow health. Training will be provided where necessary.

A friendly working environment will be provided, with farm management taking an interest in staff development.

Flexibility will be offered when taking of time off wherever possible.

Dairy farming experience is necessary for the role.

A CV and references must be submitted when applying.

Dairy assistant

A farm worker is required for a 250-cow spring-calving dairy unit in Clonmel.

The farm boasts modern facilities. The role will include milking duties, animal husbandry and general farm work.

Rostered time off will be provided along with flexible working hours.

Previous experience in dairy farming is required by the employer.

Tillage and drystock manager

A farm manager is being sought to work alongside the owner of a drystock and tillage enterprise.

A full range of modern farm machinery will be operated in good working conditions.

An attractive remuneration package is offered for the position.

The role will be based in the east Cork/west Waterford area.

Dairy worker

A farm assistant is wanted for an east Galway dairy farm.

Milking, general farm work and animal husbandry will be focus of the role, which will require 39 hours to be worked per week.

Some €22,000 - €25,000 will be offered to the successful applicant per year.

