Dairy herdsmen in Meath

A dairy farmer in Co Meath is recruiting two experienced dairy herdsmen.

The pair will be responsible for milking, calving and general farm work.

Accommodation can be provided for the successful candidates if required.

Working terms are flexible, ranging from part-time to full-time or from four months to an open contract.

Wages will be paid on a monthly basis.

If this job sounds like something you'd be interested in, please see here.

Farm manager in Roscommon

A newly established dairy herd in Roscommon is seeking an enthusiastic, driven and progressive farm manager.

This 500-cow dairy farm is a spring-calving herd and places a large focus on grass and clover.

It is well equipped, with modern facilities, including a 50-point rotary milking parlour.

Modern technology is used on farm, including heat detection collars and an automated drafting system.

All machinery work is contracted out.

Modern private accommodation can be provided, with regular scheduled time off for the right candidate.

To apply for this role or find out more, see here.

Farm manager in Kildare

A farm manager opportunity in Co Kildare has presented itself "for someone wanting to take their next step on the dairy ladder".

The farm is located in Castledermot, where Peter Young and William Kingston are milking 240 crossbred cows.

The role offers a competitive salary and great working conditions, including regular rostered time off, holidays and accommodation if required.

For more information about the farm and to look into applying, see here.