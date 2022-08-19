Managerial roles have also opened on dairy farms across the country.

Angus livestock inspector

The Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is seeking a part-time livestock inspector to cover the meat plants of its processing partner, ABP Bandon.

The responsibilities of the role will include the pre-slaughter inspection of cattle, implementing the group’s livestock policy and compiling inspection reports.

An excellent knowledge of livestock is needed to apply, along with computer literacy.

To apply before the closing date of Friday 26 August, click here.

Dairy farm manager

A 100-plus cow dairy herd in west Cork is seeking a farm manager with a minimum of two years’ experience in the dairy sector.

The spring-calving herd is managed using modern facilities, including ACRs and a batch feed system, in the 16-unit BouMatic milking machine in the newly constructed parlour.

An education in agriculture is needed to apply for the role.

To find out more, click here.

MooCall sales technician

MooCall is hiring a sales technician with experience in the dairy or beef sectors.

The duties of the role will include providing phone-based services to farmers and representing the company at shows nationally and internationally.

Applicants must be familiar with Microsoft Office and the role will pay €35,000 per year, along with commission.

To contact the employer, click here.

Assistant dairy farm manager

A 550-cow farm in Kilkenny is seeking an assistant farm manager to work an average of 45 hours per week.

The successful candidate is expected to take responsibility for specific elements of farm management

The farm boasts a 60-point rotary parlour, an auto-drafter and good grazing infrastructure across the unit’s 185ha grazing block.

A salary will be provided that reflects the level of responsibility associated with the role.

To apply, click here.