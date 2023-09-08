A farm in Co Roscommon is seeking an employee whose main body of work will involve feeding and moving cattle. \ Philip Doyle

Herdsperson needed

A farm in Co Roscommon is seeking an employee whose main body of work will involve feeding and moving cattle.

It is a part-time position paying between €11.30 and €12.50 an hour, with a minimum of 15 hours per week of work to be provided.

The role will require some weekend work and additional hours are available, if wanted.

General farm duties including tractor work, animal handling and repairs.

If you are interested in this role, click here.

Dairy farm workers

A dairy farm in Co Meath is looking for two experienced dairy herdsmen to be left responsible for milking, calving and general farm work.

Accommodation can be provided to the employees and the terms are flexible, with both part-time and full-time options to be considered.

To contact the employer, click here.

Farm manager in Roscommon

A newly established dairy herd in Roscommon is seeking an enthusiastic, driven and progressive farm manager. This 500-cow dairy farm is a spring-calving herd and places a large focus on grass and clover.

It is well equipped, with modern facilities, including a 50-point rotary milking parlour.

Modern technology is used on farm, including heat detection collars and an automated drafting system.

All machinery work is contracted out.

Modern private accommodation can be provided, with regular scheduled time off for the right candidate.

To apply, click here.

Farm manager in Kildare

A farm manager opportunity in Co Kildare has presented itself "for someone wanting to take their next step on the dairy ladder".

The farm is located in Castledermot, where Peter Young and William Kingston are milking 240 crossbred cows.

The role offers a competitive salary and great working conditions, including regular rostered time off, holidays and accommodation if required.

To get in touch, click here.