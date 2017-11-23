Sign in to your account
code
Agri jobs: pig, dairy and beef farm workers and managers wanted

By on
The monks of Glenstal Abbey are hiring a farm manager and pig farm workers are required nationwide.
The monks of Glenstal Abbey are hiring a farm manager and pig farm workers are required nationwide.

Pig farm workers

Pig farm workers are required across the country.

A pig stockperson is required in Cork for a 420-sow unit and there is also a requirement for a stockperson on a 1,200 breeding sow unit in Clare.

For further information on these positions, click here.

Tillage/beef farm worker

A position has arisen on a tillage and beef farm for a farm worker.

The successful candidate will operate the diet feeder, loader and undertake general farm work.

Machinery maintenance ability is an advantage and a modern house is available, if required. References are essential.

For more information on this job, click here.

Farm manager – Glenstal Abbey

Glenstal Abbey farm is set on 250 acres of grassland and currently has a dairy herd of 130 cows, with plans to increase to 230-head.

Glenstal Abbey is a Benedictine community set on a 500ac estate in Co Limerick and is home to a boarding school for boys, a farm, a guesthouse and a monastic community.

The farm manager will manage the upgrades to the infrastructure while also managing the daily running of the farm with the existing farm employees.

To apply for this position, click here.

Dairy farm worker

A herdsperson is required in northeast Cork for a 190-cow, spring-calving herd.

Duties will include milking and machinery work. There is a 20-unit parlour on the farm which has good facilities and a flexible rota. Experience is necessary.

To apply, click here.

Dairy farm manager

A Limerick dairy farm is looking to hire a dairy farm manager for a 150-cow herd.

The manager will have full responsibility for grass and cows, becoming part of a progressive business with great opportunities to progress.

To apply, click here.

