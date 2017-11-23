Agri jobs: pig, dairy and beef farm workers and managers wanted

The monks of Glenstal Abbey are hiring a farm manager and pig farm workers are required nationwide.

Pig farm workers

Pig farm workers are required across the country.

A pig stockperson is required in Cork for a 420-sow unit and there is also a requirement for a stockperson on a 1,200 breeding sow unit in Clare.

Tillage/beef farm worker

A position has arisen on a tillage and beef farm for a farm worker.

The successful candidate will operate the diet feeder, loader and undertake general farm work.

Machinery maintenance ability is an advantage and a modern house is available, if required. References are essential.

Farm manager – Glenstal Abbey

Glenstal Abbey farm is set on 250 acres of grassland and currently has a dairy herd of 130 cows, with plans to increase to 230-head.

Glenstal Abbey is a Benedictine community set on a 500ac estate in Co Limerick and is home to a boarding school for boys, a farm, a guesthouse and a monastic community.

The farm manager will manage the upgrades to the infrastructure while also managing the daily running of the farm with the existing farm employees.

Dairy farm worker

A herdsperson is required in northeast Cork for a 190-cow, spring-calving herd.

Duties will include milking and machinery work. There is a 20-unit parlour on the farm which has good facilities and a flexible rota. Experience is necessary.

Dairy farm manager

A Limerick dairy farm is looking to hire a dairy farm manager for a 150-cow herd.

The manager will have full responsibility for grass and cows, becoming part of a progressive business with great opportunities to progress.

