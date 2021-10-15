Full-time position on robotic dairy farm

There is a full-time position available on a modern robotic dairy farm near Kells, Co Meath.

Based on previous experience, an attractive remuneration package is on offer. Duties on the farm will include daily management of milking.

There is not a need for experience with robots, as training will be provided. Feeding animals, grass management and operating machinery are tasks expected of the candidate. Accommodation can be provided if necessary.

Dairy farm opportunities in Scotland

A new, developing 600-cow dairy farm in Scotland is looking for candidates to join its farming team.

The successful candidates would need to be available for the upcoming calving season.

Team members are required at all levels. Salary will be negotiated on experience and opportunities for progression on the farm are possible.

Accommodation will be provided if needed. For more information click here.

Dairy farm assistant in Meath

There is a full-time farm assistant wanted on a 300-cow dairy farm in Co Meath.

Working hours will be approximately 40 hours per week. Jobs include milking, rearing calves, feeding calves and general dairy farm duties. The salary for this role will be €22,000 per year.

Dairy assistant in Cork

Coolicka Dairy Farm partnership in Donoughmore, Co Cork, is looking for a dairy assistant.

Duties on the farm include milking, animal husbandry, grass management, tractor work and general maintenance on farm.

Working hours are from 6.30am to 5.30pm, with one hour for breakfast and one hour for lunch.

The roster will be a 12-days-on-two-days-off system. Salary package will be €35,000 per annum.

If this looks like it could be for you, apply here.

Dairy farm assistant Cork

A dairy farm in north Cork is offering a position which includes a good salary and accommodation.

To apply, see here.