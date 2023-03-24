Beef specialist

Progressive Genetics is looking to recruit a beef specialist based at its head office at Rathcore, Enfield, Co Meath.

The successful candidate should have broad farming experience and a massive interest in all aspects of cattle breeding.

Some of the duties involved in this role include consulting with clients, industry organisations and agencies, while working collaboratively with customers, industry partners, breeding advisers and AI technicians and leading the development and delivery of educational materials and training tools.

Closing date for applications Friday 7 April 2023. Find out more here.

Dairy farm manager

Stokestown Dairies in Ballinea, Co Westmeath, is looking for a dairy herd manager for its grass-based spring-calving herd.

The farm has excellent facilities and high-performing cows. It has undergone lots of development in the last number of years, including a 50-point rotary parlour, Nedap collars, good roadways and well set up paddocks.

All calves are contract-reared off farm and main roles will include milking, supervision, maintaining equipment, ensuring hygiene standards are met, carrying out milk recordings, managing herd health, calving and breeding.

The job is offering a competitive salary of €38,000 with rostered time off. Accommodation is secured for the successful candidate if required.

Grassland management will include measuring and budgeting.

If this sounds like a job that will suit you, see more here.

Dairy farm manager

A full-time position has arisen on a large spring-calving dairy farm in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The farm is well laid out with excellent facilities including a 54-point Waikato rotary milking shed complete with ACRs and auto plant wash, alfco drafting gate and cubicles.

Key roles include grassland management and a weekly grass walk along with feed allocation.

There is a big focus placed on grassland management.

All machinery work is contracted out, with all the focus being on grass and cows.

The replacement heifers are sent to a contract-rearer at 14 days and are returned before the point of calving.

Attitude, willingness to learn and adapt is as important as a candidate with experience so all applicants are welcome.

An attractive salary is being offered with accommodation if required.

Find out more here.

Commercial manager

Deeside agri requires a commercial manager at its Ballindrait mill in Murlough, Co Donegal.

The role involves working in conjunction with the general manager and being responsible for managing the Smyths Daleside sales and technical team.

Degree level qualification in a relevant discipline is required along with knowledge and awareness of the agricultural industry in Ireland.

A minimum of five years’ commercial experience is another requirement.

If this sounds like a role you’d be interested in, you can find out more here.