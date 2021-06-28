A number of interesting roles have been made available on dairy farms throughout the country. \William Conlon

Dairy manager

A forward-thinking, family-run dairy herd near Cashel in south Tipperary is recruiting a new farm manager.

The dairy business is currently on mostly leased land with youngstock reared on contract. The herd is run in a grass-based, spring-calving system focused on results.

Facilities on the farm are modern and include a new calving house and calf house, a 30-unit milking parlour, an auto-drafter and accommodation for 300 cows.

The farm is involved in research trials with Teagasc Moorepark.

The successful candidate will be responsible for the performance of the herd, with areas of responsibility including grassland management, milking on a shared roster and general animal husbandry.

On-farm training and coaching is provided, with staff enrolled in external training courses.

Robotic dairy worker

A worker is required for a modern robotic dairy farm near Kells in Co Meath. An attractive remuneration package will be provided for the successful candidate.

Previous experience working on a dairy farm is essential, but training on the robots can be provided.

The primary duties of the role are the daily management of the milking robots, feeding cows, operating machinery, cubicle work and general dairy farm jobs.

The ideal candidate will have a good knowledge of working with animals and will be able to assume responsibility for the herd, working on their own initiative.

Accommodation can be provided for the worker if needed.

Herd manager

A job has been advertised for a farm manager in a 200-cow spring-calving Co Galway dairy herd.

The duties will mainly require the manager to carry out milking and grassland management jobs. Cow fertility management will play an important role with the herd manager position too.

Tractor work will be a minimum, as most machinery work is contracted out. The herd owners are looking are looking for someone with a positive, can-do attitude who is eager to learn. Some experience is necessary. There will be some working on your own at times, so self-motivation and initiative will be required, although all staff work as part of a team.

Enthusiasm, reliability and trustworthiness are key attributes looked for by the herd owners.

The employer will offer good pay and a nice place to work, with ongoing personal development and training opportunities provided.

Chances for progression will also be available for the right individual.

Applications for the position will close on 3 June.

Machinery operators

A tillage farm in the New Ross area of Co Wexford is seeking drivers for full- and part-time roles.

The positions require self-motivated and computer literate workers.

Good experience in operating a range of agricultural machinery is needed.

Relief milker

A relief milker, required for part-time shift work is required to join a dairy team in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The cows are milked in a 54-point rotary parlour fitted with an auto-wash system.

The milking process is efficient, taking under two and a half hours from start to finish, including plant wash.

The candidate would join the team mainly over the weekend, covering time taken off by the current farm staff and also during busier times in spring.

Prior experience is not essential, but a good attitude and a willingness to learn is.

All training and mentoring required for the job will be provided, if necessary.

