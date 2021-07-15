Accommodation will be made available by the employers for successful applicants in many of the roles. \ Philip Doyle

Robotic assistant

A farm assistant is required to work on a robotic dairy farm near Athy on the Laois-Kildare border.

The duties of the position will include day-to-day dairy husbandry, machinery work and the rearing of calves on the farm.

The ideal candidate should have both machinery and dairy farm experience, although neither is essential, as training can be provided for the right person.

The successful candidate will be paid at an hourly rate based on their level of prior farming experience.

Accommodation is not available from the employer.

To enquire about the role, click here.

Assistant farm manager

A 220-cow dairy farm in Killathy, Co Cork, is seeking an assistant farm manager to work alongside the farm manager with all dairy operations.

The farm operates a grass-based system for the crossbred herd.

The key roles required by the successful applicant will include milking, grassland management, budgeting, animal husbandry and calf rearing in the spring.

Experience is desirable, but not necessary, as long as the applicant has the right attitude towards learning.

Accommodation, if required, will be offered as part of the attractive remuneration package.

Rostered time off will be provided, as well as flexibility in the milking roster and allocation of holidays.

If interested, learn more about the job here.

Dairy and beef worker

A medium-sized beef and dairy unit requires an experienced operator in Co Limerick.

The farm has modern facilities and accommodation can be made available if necessary.

The role entails the general day to day duties of a mixed farm, including the operation of machinery and routine animal husbandry jobs.

To find out more about the opening, click here.

Dairy assistant

An assistant worker is wanted for an autumn-calving dairy herd managed in modern facilities in Co Louth.

The position will require the worker to carry out a range of duties including general farm husbandry, the operation of machinery and milking the herd.

The employer will offer regular working hours for the successful candidate.

To get in touch with the employer, click here.

Dairy worker

An opening has been made available on a 200-cow Holstein herd in Co Meath.

The job will entail milking cows, operating farm machinery and rearing young stock.

Having an AI licence is an advantage, but is not essential for applicants.

Accommodation will be available on the farm.

To find out the details, click here.