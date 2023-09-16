A Kilkenny dairy herd is recruiting for a new role.

Kilkenny dairy farm seeks farm assistant

A dairy farm assistant is required for a 100-cow dairy farm in Polerone, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny.

The assistant’s duties will include milking, quality control, general animal health and welfare. Applicants must have an ability to operate tractors, loaders and general farm machinery.

The farm owner said all facilities and equipment are very modern. A salary of €30,000 per annum is on offer for a 39-hour week.

The farm assistant must have a good command of English, as well as previous experience.

If this Kilkenny dairy role is for you, see here.

Tractor driver wanted in Carlow

An experienced person is required for tractor work including ploughing and general farm work in Rathvilly, Co Carlow.

For more information on the role, see here.