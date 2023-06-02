The role will also involve grass management and general management of the farm. \ Philip Doyle

Herdsperson/farmer required - Co Waterford

This role, based on a dairy farm with 300 cows in Co Waterford, requires a herdsperson with a key focus on animal welfare and milk quality. Cows are milked through a 50-unit rotary parlour and the farm boasts about having excellent handling facilities.

This family-run dairy farm is offering flexible working hours for this part-time role that can be made full-time. Experience in the dairy sector is desirable for this herdsperson role, which is located near Dungarvan.

For more information, please see here.

Farm manager - Co Tipperary

A full-time position has presented itself on a 250-cow spring-calving herd near the Tipperary-Waterford border.

The farm has modern amenities and is using an auto calf feeder and breeding collars on the cows.

The role will also involve grass management and general management of the farm.

Remuneration of €40,000 per annum is being offered by the Clonmel dairy farm for the full-time position.

If you would like to find out more about his role, see here.

Full-time sales adviser

Agritech is offering flexible hours for a sales advisory position. The areas that the role will include are west Waterford, south Cork, Wicklow, Westmeath and Carlow.

Agritech is a manufacturer and supplier of specialist nutrition and forage products for farm usage in the Irish market. It is offering competitive payment rates for this full-time position.

A qualification in agriculture is a requirement for this role and applications are closing on 23 June.

If you would like to see how you can apply for this job, see more here.

Nutritional sales development manager

This nutritional sales development manager position for Volac is a full-time role located in Northern Ireland.

The successful candidate's duties will include managing the merchant trade, providing technical support to sales colleagues, developing a sales plan and delivering commercialisation projects.

Key responsibilities include launching new products and sales/technical support.

A degree in agricultural science, connections to the feed industry, pre-mixers and feed millers, especially in Northern Ireland, are all desired for this role.

For more information on this full-time position and how to apply, see here.

Farm assistant in New Zealand

An Irish-run 850-cow dairy farm is looking to hire a farm assistant.

The farm is situated in Invercargill which is on the South Island.

The 850-cow herd is milked through a 50-bail rotary shed, with automatic cup removers and calving starts at the end of July on this farm, with all cows calved inside.

This full-time role's duties include bringing in cows for milking, milking, picking up calves, drafting cows, weed killing, animal dosing and other general farm jobs.

A full driver's license and experience is desirable, with accommodation available on the farm.

If you would like to find out more about his role, see here.