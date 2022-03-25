Second in command in Galway

A second in command (2IC) position has become available on a large-scale Galway dairy farm.

The ideal candidate will be capable of running the farm as part of a team and in the absence of the farm manager.

Duties in this role will focus strongly on grassland management, stock skills and parlour management.

Good communication skills and a positive attitude are also essential to succeed in this role.

If this role sounds like something that would suit you, see more here.

Dairy farm worker in Tipperary

A position has presented itself on a dairy farm in the Roscrea/Templemore area of north Tipperary.

The successful candidate will be required to work three to four days a week, or more if desired. Hours are also negotiable.

For this role, experience is desirable, but not necessary, as training will be provided.

The job boasts good pay and working conditions.

If you are in this area and looking for work, apply here.

Farm assistant in Waterford

A dairy farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, requires workers to fill both full- and part-time positions.

This Déise farm is a modern dairy farm and provides a generous pay package.

Hours can be flexible. There is no accommodation available.

To apply, see here.

HGV driver

Ballinroe Horse Transport has an opening for a HGV driver.

A full, clean driver's licence with up-to-date CPCs is preferred for this position.

However, for the right candidate, the company is prepared to train and contribute to driver training lessons.

If you can drive a lorry, maybe this is the job for you.