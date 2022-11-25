Dairy farm worker in Hampshire

A modern 400-cow dairy farm in Hampshire, England, requires a dairy farm worker. Running an autumn-calving system, this farm operation places a large focus on grass management.

Making good use of spring and summer grazing is key.

The main day-to-day roles on the farm include getting cows to and from the parlour and scraping passages, along with general cow welfare duties.

Accommodation in the form of a mobile home can be made available on the farm if needs be. A salary of £30,000 is on offer to the successful candidate.

However, the closing date is fast approaching. Applicants must get their CVs in before Wednesday 30 November 2022.

Share milking opportunity Mayo

A share milking opportunity has presented itself on a 180-cow farm in north Mayo.

The farm owner has other interests and is looking to work with another enthusiastic young farmer to push the business forward.

This may be an opportunity for either an ambitious individual or a couple wanting to grow equity in cows and young stock.

Previous experience of running farms would be an advantage, but young, driven, can-do-attitude candidates with lesser experience are equally welcome.

Dairy farm assistant in Tipperary

A dairy farm assistant is sought on a modern dairy farm based in Templederry, Co Tipperary.

The farm boasts excellent working conditions and the role will offer rostered time off also.

Previous experience working on dairy farms is essential. The successful candidate must also have a full driving license.

Dairy farm assistant in Cork

A full-time farm assistant is required to work on a large dairy farm in Co Cork. Well equipped with modern farm facilities, a great opportunity is up for grabs to work with a great team and progress in your dairy career.

Accommodation can be provided if needed.

