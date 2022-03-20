Tractor driver needed in Tipperary

A tractor driver is needed in the south Tipperary area for general operator and contract work.

The successful candidate will have ample tractor driving experience.

The role provider is seeking someone with their own initiative who is also capable of maintaining farm machinery.

If you would like to find out more about this position, see here.

Farm worker wanted in Sligo

A full-time farm worker is wanted for a dairy and beef farm in north Co Sligo.

The farm owners are seeking someone who has experience and who can be relied upon to manage farm tasks.

The position is available for a period of approximately three to six months.

Weekend work will be a priority, as will hours during some week days, all of which would be agreed upon when commencing the role. A full driving licence is essential for all applicants.

The role holder’s duties will include general farm work, farm maintenance and upkeep. They will also drive and operate tractors and farm machinery, including for spreading dung and fertiliser.

The successful applicant will support will calving, feeding dairy and beef cattle and will help with the farm’s robotic milking system.

No accommodation will be available.

For more information on this role, see here.

Dairy farm manager sought in Cork

A farm manager is being sought for Foxcourt Farming Ltd, a dairy farm based in Carrig Na Bhfear, Co Cork.

The role holder will require experience in herd management and grass utilisation.

The individual will be responsible for general duties around the farm.

Starting salary for the role will be from €30,000 for a 39-hour week.

If this role is for you, you can find out more here.

Roles available on Kilkenny dairy farm

Full-time and part-time work is available on a dairy farm in Kilkenny.

The herd is spring calving.

The successful applicants will have experience in milking, calf rearing and operating farm equipment.

Accommodation is available as part of the package for the roles required.

Hours will be flexible and agreed upon with the farm owner.

If you’d like to know more about these Kilkenny roles, click here.