Tractor driver, Co Carlow

Martin Kehoe Potatoes Limited in Rathvilly, Co Carlow, is looking for a tractor driver.

Tractor work, which includes ploughing and drawing trailers during potato harvest, will be required.

Dairy farm assistant, Co Kilkenny

A dairy farm assistant is required for a 100-cow dairy farm in Polerone, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny.

Duties include milking, quality control, general animal health and welfare. An ability to operate tractors, loader and general farm machinery would be advantageous for this role.

A salary of €30,000 per annum for a 39-hour week is being offered for the right candidate who has a good command of English, as well as previous experience.

Dairy herdsmen, Co Meath

A dairy farm in Co Meath is recruiting two experienced dairy herdsmen who will be responsible for milking, calving and general farm work. Accommodation can be provided for the right candidates.

Terms are flexible, with part-time and full-time roles available, from four months to open contract.

