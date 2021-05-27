Experience in machinery maintenance is desirable for a tractor driving job in Co Tipperary. / Barry Cronin

Herd manager

A herdsperson is required to manage a 140-cow dairy herd located near Ballyragget on the Kilkenny-Laois border.

The role will involve working for a forward-thinking business with scope for development.

Responsibilities will include day-to-day management of the herd, grass measuring, breeding and milking.

Guidance and training will be provided in every aspect of the job. This job could be suited to someone either starting out in dairying or with relevant experience.

Reliability and attitude will be far more important than experience in the role.

The right candidate will be offered a flexible working roster with plenty of time off, along with a bonus incentive.

To contact the employer, click here.

Dairy herdsperson

A full-time opening is available on a 350-cow spring-calving dairy herd in north Kildare.

The successful candidate will have prior experience in milking and the management of dairy herds.

Reliability, a positive attitude and the ability to work on one’s own initiative are qualities looked for by the employer. The salary will be negotiable based on experience.

To contact the employer for further details, click here.

Dairy worker

A worker is required to fill a full-time position on a dairy farm in Co Tipperary.

Accommodation can be provided to successful applicants and flexible working hours can be arranged for the role.

The farm is close to Tipperary town and only a short commute to Limerick city.

To find out more, click here.

Tractor driver

A full-time permanent position has opened for a tractor driver in the Ardfinnan area of Tipperary. The employer is seeking an experienced tractor driver for contracting work.

Knowledge of machinery maintenance and prior mechanical experience are not essential, but will aid applicants.

To apply, click here.

Bagging line operator

A full-time position is available for a bagging line operator in the Ketripack animal feed mill in New Ross, Co Wexford.

Forklift experience is essential for those applying to the position.

Contact the employer for more information on the role by clicking here.