Agri jobs: tractor drivers, pig and dairy workers and meat factory staff
Pig farm workers
Farm Solutions is looking for pig farm workers nationwide. For further information, contact Mary on 053 9236222 or email recruitmentmanager@farmsolutions.ie.
Dairy farm workers, Co Cork
Saturn Farms is seeking a dairy farm worker and relief milkers in Conna, Co Cork. Contact Bill O’Keeffe on 086 1975087 or email billokeeffe@gmail.com
Assistant farm manager, Co Wicklow
Saturn Farms is also looking for an assistant farm manager to help run a 400-cow dairy farm on the Kildare-Wicklow border in Dunlavin. Contact Bill O’Keeffe on 086 1975087 or email billokeeffe@gmail.com
Assistant farm manager, Co Kilkenny
An assistant farm manager is required for a 280-cow spring calving herd in Co Kilkenny. Experience would be an advantage, accommodation can be provided. Contact Tom on 086 8573405 or email northkilkenny@gmail.com
Dairy farm worker, Co Laois
Tony Roe and Sons Co. Ltd is looking for a person to milk cows and do general work on a dairy farm. Contact Tony on 087 2736675 or email tonyroe40@eircom.net
Tractor driver, Co Laois
Costello Farm Feeds requires a tractor driver in Co Laois with minimum five years’ experience, a valid Safe Pass and full clean licence. Email CV to costellofarmfeeds@gmail.com or call 087 1476800.
Herd manager, Co Wexford
A 450-cow Wexford dairy farm seeks a herd manager to work on herd health, breeding and grass management. The farm offers good remuneration, flexible hours and excellent accommodation. Email CV to janfrederiks@eircom.net by 26 November or call 0872530515.
Dispatch manager, Co Meath
Boyne Valley Meats requires a dispatch manager to oversee orders and ensure proper stock control. Call Paul on 0868139315 before 24 November.
Assistant herdsperson, Co Cork
Aghamarta Farm is looking for an assistant herdsperson for its 200-cow unit in Carrigaline, Co Cork. Contact Ailish E. Thompson on 0862542597 or email ailish@aghamarta.com
For these job advertisements and more, visit the recruitement section of Toplink.ie