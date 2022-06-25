Are you interested in progressing your dairy career? / Donal O'Leary

Tyrone dairy farm seeks herd manager

A modern dairy farm near Omagh, Co Tyrone, is seeking a herd manager.

The farm currently milks 200 Holstein cows, with plans to increase this to 300 by autumn.

The farm owners are seeking someone who can “work on their own initiative, take full charge of the dairy operation and drive it forward to maximise cow performance and [the] profitability of the business”.

They say the successful candidate will be someone who is driven by a passion for wanting to succeed in whatever they do and will have “high standards of stockmanship”.

The herd manager will be responsible for the milking routine and will manage and delegate staff, including rota planning.

They will oversee grassland management, animal health protocols, breeding plans, meet key KPIs and treat sick cows. Foot trimming and AI training or skills will be an advantage to applicants.

A three-bed house, which the farm owners say is suitable for a “family if necessary”, is available to accommodate the role holder. They are offering a “top-tier salary” to the correct candidate.

If this Tyrone role is for you, see here.

Assistant farm manager needed in Meath

An assistant farm manager position is available on a 70/30 spring/autumn-calving dairy farm in Co Meath.

The farm includes modern facilities and accommodation is available.

The successful candidate will have “hands-on knowledge and be willing to make decisions around grassland management, breeding and calf rearing”, say the farm owners.

If you are interested in this Meath position, see here.

Kilkenny awaits for assistant farm manager

A 185ha modern dairy farm five minutes from Kilkenny city is seeking a permanent assistant farm manager to join its team.

The role holder will assist the farm manager and take responsibility for specific aspects of farm management.

The farm hosts a 60-point rotary parlour, auto-drafter, cubicles, group calving shed and what the owners describe as “exceptional” grazing infrastructure.

The owners run a spring-calving, grass-based system and converted to dairy 2017.

They are seeking an “excellent stockperson”, who is “experienced in all aspects of animal health, calving, breeding and milk quality”.

An “attractive roster with regular time off, a high level of responsibility and autonomy and varied work” will be provided.

To find out more about this role, which has a start date of 5 September, see here.