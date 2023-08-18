Farm worker in Galway

A salary of €30,000 to €35,000 is on offer for a farm worker position on a large Galway-based beef and sheep farm.

The successful applicant will work with a farm manager and must have prior experience of working with cattle and sheep.

The role is described as coming with “excellent terms and conditions”, including rostered hours and minimal weekend work.

Kildare farm manager

At least two years’ experience with dairy stock is required for a farm manager role advertised in Co Kildare. A Level 6 advanced certificate in agriculture is also recommended for applicants, but not essential.

The farm is described as a modern dairy farm, located just outside Kildare town, with excellent facilities and modern infrastructure. The farm is a grass-based system, with a 420-cow spring-calving dairy herd. Accommodation can be provided if required.

Mechanic wanted in Limerick

A vacancy for a mechanic position has presented itself in a Limerick machinery dealership. The role of the successful applicant will be to repair tractors, agricultural and plant machinery.

The dealership in Croom is seeking an applicant with a full, clean driver’s licence for this full-time role.

Experience is not essential, but the ability to work alone is desired.

Dairy farm manager in Limerick

A medium-sized dairy farm in Limerick is looking to hire a farm manager to run their dairy enterprise.

The successful applicant will be based near the north Cork area of Limerick. Experience or qualifications are not required for this role.

