A new organic veg farm is seeking both a manager and workers. \ Philip Doyle

Organic veg manager

An arable farm manager is sought in Co Limerick for a new 20-acre, organic farm business supplying produce for a catering service.

The worker must be familiar with crop planning, cultivation and harvesting, with five years’ experience in growing field scale vegetables organically and an existing knowledge of machinery.

A full, clean driving license is needed and a salary of between €45,000 and €50,000 will be paid.

Organic worker

The same Co Limerick organic vegetable farm is looking for a worker to assist with field scale growing.

This role is ideally suited to someone eager to learn and gain further experience in organic growing and farming.

Key responsibilities

The worker must be able to work flexibly depending on weather and seasons and willing to work outside.

Previous experience growing field scale vegetables is needed, including operating and maintaining machinery.

Yearly pay will come to between €28,000 and €32,000.

Tractor driver in Laois

A full-time tractor driver capable of operating large modern machinery is needed in Co Laois.

The role will require someone having their own transport and a full, clean driver's licence.

An excellent wage package will be provided by the employer.

Agri piping sales

A piping company is seeking a salesperson for agri and irrigation piping.

The ideal candidate will have a knowledge of dairy or crops and be comfortable approaching potential buyers.

Sales experience in the farming sector is beneficial also.

A generous guaranteed salary will be offered, along with sales commission.

A fully expensed commercial SUV will be provided for sales visits too.

Dairy manager

A dairy herd manager is sought in Co Westmeath to manage a grass-based spring-calving herd.

The farm has excellent facilities and high-performing cows milked through a 50-unit rotary parlour.

Contractors are used for most tractor work and calves are contract-reared off-farm.

The payment provided will be from €38,000, the employer said.

Assistant farm manager

An assistant dairy farm manager is needed in Co Kilkenny to assist in managing a 250-cow herd.

The role will include milking, animal husbandry and general farm work.

The employer is willing to negotiate on salary, in line with experience.

