Roles are available this week in counties including Meath, Carlow and Tipperary. \ Odhran Ducie

600-cow herd needs worker

A 600-cow dairy farm in Co Meath is seeking a worker to join the team on a six-month contract.

The job will entail covering all aspects of the business, with a particular emphasis on tractor work, diet feeding and machine maintenance.

Milking the herd through the 54-point rotary parlour, calf-rearing and general farm work will also be required from the worker.

Payment is negotiable depending on experience and accommodation is available if needed.

To apply, click here.

Dairy manager

A dairy farm manager is required to take responsibility for a medium-sized dairy unit in the Nenagh area of Co Tipperary.

The employer says that the farm is equipped with excellent facilities and suitable equipment.

To contact the employer, click here.

Driver needed in Carlow

An employer in Co Carlow is on the lookout for a tractor driver.

The driver is needed for plough work and for drawing potatoes during the harvest.

To find out more, click here.

Dairy worker in Kilkenny

Another dairy role has opened in Co Kilkenny, with a farm assistant required for 100-cow dairy unit. Duties of the job will include milking, animal health tasks and general farm work.

The ability to operate tractors, loaders and general farm machinery is advantageous for those applying, as is previous experience in dairying.

All facilities and equipment are modern.

A salary of €30,000 per year will be offered for a 39-hour week.

To get in touch with the employer, click here.