Beef, sheep and dairy roles are on offer this week. \ Philip Doyle

Farm worker required in Galway

A unique opportunity has presented itself on a large-scale beef and sheep farm that is looking for a farm worker in Galway.

This Tuam-based farm is seeking an applicant with experience in beef cattle and sheep to work a 40-hour week, with minimal weekend work. This farm is offering accommodation and paid holidays for the successful applicant.

A remuneration package of €30,000 to €35,000 is also being offered for this full-time position.

For more information on this role, see here.

Dairy farm manager in Limerick

A medium-sized dairy farm in Limerick is looking to hire a farm manager to run their dairy enterprise.

The successful applicant will be based near the north Cork area of Limerick. Experience or qualifications are not required for this role.

For information on how to apply for this role, see here.

Dairy herd manager in Co Meath

A 400-cow Meath dairy farm is seeking an experienced herd manager.

The full-time position is near Slane and the successful candidate will have duties including animal husbandry, grass management and milk quality management.

This large-scale dairy farm is offering shared accommodation, as well as rostered time off.

The Slane-based farm is offering a generous remuneration package to reflect experience, according to the herd owner.

More information on this two-year full-time role can be found here.

Contract share milker position in Co Cork

A contract share milker position has recently become available on a Cork dairy farm.

This one-year contract would be an ideal role for someone who wishes to further their dairy career, according to the farm owner.

They said experience is not essential for the successful candidate and accommodation can be made available on the farm.

If this role sounds like it might suit you, there is information on how to apply here.