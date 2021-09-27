The death has occurred of former president and founding member of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists of Ireland Larry Sheedy.

He died peacefully at St Vincent’s University Hospital in his 90th year on Saturday 25 September.

A former journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal and broadcaster with RTÉ, he opened the first agricultural PR agency Farmlink in 1973.

Larry was the first Irishman to become world president of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ).

Mentor

Larry was a mentor to so many young guild members over the years.

He participated in the guild's recent 60th anniversary video and spoke fondly about his early years as a young journalist in the Irish Farmers Journal.

He also spoke about the changing face of Irish agriculture over the past 60 years.

Larry is survived by his beloved wife Annette, his children Finn, Niall, Tina and Orla, his grandchildren Laurence, Carla, Jonathan, Daniel, Áine, Johnny, Daire and Aislinn and his great grandchildren, Annie, Con and Fiadh Rós.

May he rest in peace.