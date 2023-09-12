Agri Machinery Ireland, the sole distributor of A&W trailers, returns to the Ploughing. Items on display will include two low-loaders, a 28ft and 32ft model, with steering axles and out riggers. The larger of the two is equipped with 9ft ramps, while the 28ft model is fitted with cheese wedge ramps, which can fold fully forward to transform the beavertail design into a flatbed, if needs be. All trailers are equipped with 245/70 R19.5 tyres and high-speed commercial axles, with load-sensing air-over hydraulic brakes.

Two high specification 28ft and 32ft low-loaders will be on show.

Alongside the two low-loaders will be a 24t half pipe dump trailer and a 20t square body dump trailer. The 24t model features 6mm Hardox all around, up and over tail board, high-speed axles and flotation tyres. Other specification includes a suspended drawbar, 12.5m3 water level. Meanwhile, the square body model differs only in the fact it has a square body design, with 4mm Hardox sides and a fold-down tailgate.

The 24ft silage trailer is built using 4mm Hardox in the floor, 6mm Hardox steel sides, tri-axle with 520/60 R22.5 tyres, rear-steering axle and a front, hydraulic, folding flap, to improve forage entry in certain situations. The sides are solid, up to 1.5m high, with a 1m extension all around. The firm will also display a 7t Farma forestry trailer, with a remote control 4.6m crane.