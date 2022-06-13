As part of the Community Water Development Fund for 2022, €19,600 worth of grants have been allocated to agri-related local water projects.

First introduced in 2018, the fund supports communities and groups to deliver projects that enhance the quality of local waters.

Grants are funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and are administered by the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

Virginia Agricultural Society in Co Cavan received a total of €3,100 to fund a water quality awareness village at its show this year.

Other projects include the Blackstairs Farming Futures EIP, which received €5,000 of a grant.

Leitrim Sustainable Farm Group received €3,000 for a project entitled 'Water Quality Awareness and Training for Sustainable Farming in Leitrim'.

Awareness

Meanwhile, the Duncannon Blue Flag Farming and Communities Scheme in Wexford was awarded a grant of €2,000 by LAWPRO to raise awareness on the Curraghmore River from a water quality/ecology perspective.

There is growing interest in the fund, as numbers of applications received are increasing year on year.

Totalling some €510,000 in grants, the latest call has seen 182 successful applications for funding in 2022.

Types of projects approved for funding include:

River and habitat enhancement works such as planting of native species and hedgerow, pollinator-friendly planting, river-bank stabilisation, fencing and riparian buffer zones.

Match funding for large LEADER-funded projects with a biodiversity/water quality element.

Preparation of local plans such as feasibility studies, habitat management plans, ecological surveys and biodiversity action plans.

Awareness-raising initiatives, such as river clean-ups, biodiversity information boards, citizen science workshops, outdoor classrooms, rainwater harvesting and enhancement of wetlands.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said: "The Community Water Development Fund will continue to be a key measure in the new revised and strengthened river basin management plan, which I plan to launch later this year alongside my colleague Minister Malcolm Noonan.

"The plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations."