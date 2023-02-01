Agri-Spread International, the Mayo-based manufacturer of fertiliser, lime, manure and bulk product spreaders has just announced the appointment three new dealers.
Kelly’s of Borris will now cover Carlow and Wexford, Kelly’s of Laois will cover Laois and McMullan Agri will cover Derry and Antrim.
According to Agri-Spread, all three will now facilitate sales, service and support of the range of Agri-Spread products. This brings to 12 the total number of Agri-Spread dealers on the island of Ireland.
