Experts at VistaMilk have stated that reducing livestock numbers in order to reduce emissions from the dairy sector is an “overly simplistic and flawed” approach.

According to Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) agri-tech research centre VistaMilk, agri sustainability in Ireland is ‘entirely achievable’.

The aim of the research at the SFI centre is to reduce the dairy industry’s emissions without cutting livestock numbers.

They have also claimed that national calculations may have overestimated methane emissions from dairy cows by up to 18% last year.

'Very good track record'

Speaking to SiliconRepublic.com, assistant director of VistaMilk Dr Laurence Shalloo said that the dairy industry has a “very good track record” when it comes to the adoption of new technology and research.

Launched in 2018, the research centre has ongoing research and innovation projects focused on the issue, focusing on areas such as breeding programmes, pasture management and carbon sequestration, as well as the application of new technology such as AI and machine learning.

According to the research centre, there is a narrative that a reduction in Ireland’s national herd is the only way to meet climate targets in the agri industry and from this research, this is clearly not the case.