Agribusiness winners in Entrepreneur of the Year awards
Jack Teeling of Teeling Whiskey, which revived the industry in Dublin in recent years, picked up the emerging entrepreneur of the year award at the event held this week.
Galway-based Complete Laboratory Solutions, which provides testing services for the food industry and other sectors, earned its founder Evelyn O’Toole the industry entrepreneur of the year award.
A special award went to Iseult Ward and Aoibheann O’Brien who founded FoodCloud, a social business connecting companies with surplus food stocks and charities seeking donations.
The international and overall awards went to Harry Hughes, managing director of the safety and outdoor clothing manufacturer Portwest, based in Westport, Co Mayo. Portwest is now a major international player, operating in 100 countries.
The Entrepreneur of the Year awards are organised by the business consultancy EY.
