Consumers want value with no drop in quality.

Bord Bia’s annual 'Foodservice Market Insights' report, released on Wednesday, shows 13% growth in the dining out sector, hitting a record high €9.3bn across both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

While this marks the first time the market value has exceeded pre-pandemic levels, the industry continues to face many challenges.

Consumer research conducted by Bord Bia in Ireland, the UK and Germany showed that consumers have noticed that eating out has become more expensive, with 86% of those surveyed in Ireland saying it has become too expensive to do regularly.

Bord Bia food service specialist Maureen Gahan said: “Our key message to the Irish food and drink companies supplying the sector is to continue to maintain consistency and quality, while also being cognisant that delivering value is more critical than ever before.

'Premium experiences'

"At the same time, we also know that value shouldn’t focus solely on price. Consumers are looking for premium experiences and those suppliers who can offer products or solutions that enhance the overall eating out experience are well positioned.”

As well as the headline consumption figures, the survey also found that consumers expect consistent value and quality when faced with higher prices.

Interestingly, sustainability was not found to be a motivating factor among consumers when choosing somewhere to eat.

The rising costs also mean consumers are eating out less often and eating less when they do. The survey found people were more likely to cut back on alcohol when dining out and ordering fewer courses.

Value for money is the main motivating factor for consumers when selecting somewhere to eat.

For the industry, there was one silver lining, as there are signs that the labour shortage that added so considerably to problems in recent years is finally starting to ease.