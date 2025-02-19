Retail demand in the UK for beef increased again in the latest AHDB/Kantar data which covers the four-week period to 26 January 2025.

Beef purchases increased by 0.4% in volume compared with the same four-week period last year while consumer average spend increased by 5.8%.

This was due to the combination of shoppers buying more and the cost increasing.

In the full year to 26 January, retail volume sales of beef increased by 0.7% with the average spend increasing by 4.6%. Again, this reflects the combination of shoppers buying more beef and prices increasing.

Breakdown of sales

While overall beef sales increased in volume and value, demand varied between the different cuts of beef. In the four weeks to 26 January, the biggest winner in sales volume increase was for steaks where the volume increased by 3.7%.

Despite the growth in demand, the average retail price increased by a relatively modest 4.7%.

Diced beef sales increased by almost 8% in volume, undoubtedly the flat retail price which increased by just 0.4% was part of the attraction. Mince is the largest volume beef product sold in retail and sales in January increased by 2% while the average price increased by 3.4% compared with the same period last year.

The losers in the most recent four-week period were stewing and roasting beef sales.

Volume of stewing beef was down 6.4% while roast beef volume sales fell by 4.5%.

The average retail price of roast beef was a significant 20% higher than in the same four week period last year, suggesting that there has been some consumer price resistance to this level of price increase.

Lamb performance

While there was a dip in lamb volume sales in the four weeks to 26 January of 4.1% to 23,000 tonnes compared with the same period last year, sales for the year were up 3.7% to 87,000 tonnes.

Despite volumes being down over the four week period, spend was marginally higher, up 0.4% and the retail average price was 4.7% higher compared with the same four week period last year.

Looking at the 52 week data with sales volume up 3.7% and higher retail prices, it is unsurprising that consumer spend was up 6.9% to £950m (€1.2bn).

Two thirds of total lamb sales are for roasting cuts, primarily lamb legs. They struggled in the recent four-week period with volume down 8.7% while consumer spend was down 3.7% due to higher retail prices.

Retail lamb roast prices increased by 3.3% year on year to £10.86/kg, the equivalent of €13.10/kg.

Comment

With farm gate prices rising sharply in recent weeks, there is plenty of comment in the industry about beef and lamb getting too deal to retain consumer loyalty.

So far, this hasn’t been the case and both beef and lamb sales over the past year have been stronger than for several years. However, a note of caution. There is usually a lag of several weeks, often stretching into months for change in farmgate prices to filter through to retail prices.

A further increase in retail prices may be in the pipeline but in the meantime retail demand is underpinning farmgate prices for both beef and sheep meat.