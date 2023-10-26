Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting is likely to see no change in interest rates. This comes after 10 consecutive meetings, which have announced rate hikes, taking the main European interest rate from below zero to 4%.

Risk of recession

The likely pause in rate hikes comes as latest data shows the economy is at risk of falling into a recession.

The monthly Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a key indicator for economic activity in the region, dropped to the lowest level since the pandemic in data released on Tuesday this week. The drop in activity was led by a broad fall in demand across Europe.

For the ECB, this could be taken as a sign that its policies are working. After all, the only reason it is lifting interest rates is to make borrowing more expensive, which reduces demand and in turn means inflation becomes lower.

The data may be enough to stop the central bank raising rates, but it is unlikely to allow ECB president Christine Lagarde enough space to hint at a rate cut any time soon.

For that, she would need to see inflation closer to the central bank’s 2% target.