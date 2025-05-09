Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited has confirmed two new board appointments in the form of Shane O’Loughlin and Honor Moore.

Shane O’Loughlin is a dairy farmer from Oghill, Monasterevin, Co Kildare, while independent non-executive director Honor Moore is a chartered accountant.

O’Loughlin represents the Monasterevin electoral area and Donaghmore-Monasterevin region. He has been a member of area and regional advisory committees since 2012 and the council since 2014. He received a first-class honours degree in Animal Crop Production from University College Dublin. In October 2024, Shane was awarded a Diploma in Environment, Sustainability and Climate and has just completed a Certificate in Corporate Direction with University College Cork.

Professional services

Moore has a wealth of experience in finance and leadership, following a 30-year career in professional services. A graduate of University College Cork with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, she commenced her career in Arthur Andersen and then spent 15 years as a senior audit partner in Deloitte.

Honor Moore, Tirlán board member.

Since her retirement from professional practice, she has built a non-executive director portfolio.

The appointments arise following the retirement of John Murphy, dairy farmer, from Newcastle, Co Dublin, and independent non-executive director Paul Haran as directors from the board of the co-op at the AGM on Wednesday.

Bill Carroll, dairy farmer, from Clonmel, Co Tipperary has been appointed vice-chair of the Tirlán Co-op and Tom Phelan, dairy farmer, Pike of Rushall, Co Laois, retains the second vice-chair position.