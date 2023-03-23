Private agricultural consultants have called for more support for the farm advisory sector as they deliver essential services to help Ireland reach its climate targets.

The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) is hosting its AGM in Portlaoise on Thursday, where it is calling on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to immediately introduce an agricultural knowledge innovation systems (AKIS) group led and governed by his department.

ACA advisers were responsible for processing 70% of the 46,000 farmer applications to ACRES.

The association said it also contributed to a massive uptick in applications for the organic farming scheme, up nearly 1,600 from the 360 applications in the previous tranche.

Overall, 70% of applications came from the ACA network and the Government funding received for an organic specialist consultant helped facilitate the level of demand generated, it said.

Opening the AGM, ACA president Noel Feeney said he was highlighting the hugely important role ACA members continue to play in delivering farm advisory services. “Increased progress in this area is essential if Ireland is to achieve its environmental, sustainability and climate mitigation targets. All farmers must have equal access to the latest research findings and will need advisory support to implement necessary changes at farm level.”

Knowledge sharing

Feeney said knowledge sharing would help 95,000 farmers outside the public advisory service to access all the latest publicly funded information and research.

“With a joined-up approach between the Department and all farm advisory stakeholders, 55,000 ACA farmer clients can be included immediately in the work it has under way.

“There remain, however, 40,000 farmers that do not use a private or public adviser, and these farmers must be included in an agreed policy framework,” he said.

He called for greater recognition of ACA advisers by the Government, and support so that its clients can implement the research findings and farm practices that will help Ireland to achieve its environmental sustainability and climate mitigation targets.

“When the Government embraces the private advisory sector, more farmers are empowered to participate in schemes and programmes which create a more sustainable agriculture industry in Ireland.

“The ACA looks forward to working with the Government to increase funding for additional specialist consultants within the private consultancy sector, and to kick off an AKIS group that encompasses all farm advisory stakeholders as a priority.”