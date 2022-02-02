Agricultural land grew in value across the country last year, says Sherry Fitzgerald.

Agricultural farmland values nationally, excluding Dublin, increased by 6.4% to €9,400/ac in 2021, according to the Sherry FitzGerald agricultural land barometer.

Land value growth was highest in the border regions, with an increase of 13.2% last year.

The increase was evident nationwide, with growth in agricultural land values in all regions.

Land values were highest in the south-east, and stood at approximately €11,430/ac.

Land type

Grassland outperformed arable land in 2021, with both prime and marginal grassland growth exceeding prime arable growth. Prime and marginal grassland values grew by 7.3% and 7.7% respectively.

The largest value increase for prime grassland was again seen in the border region at 17%.

However, prime arable land values also saw a notable increase in the year at 4.9%.

Again, the greatest growth was seen in the border region, at 9%.

At the end of 2021, the weighted average price of prime arable land nationally, excluding Dublin, stood at €11,200/ac

Arable land in the southeast saw an increase of 8.2% while the same land in the west grew in value by 5.3%.

Out of kilter with the trends elsewhere, arable land values in the midlands decreased by 0.8% last year.

In comparison, the weighted average price of prime grassland and marginal grassland stood at €10,650/ac and €6,400/ac respectively.

Sherry FitzGerald Country Farms, Homes and Estates associate director Philip Guckian said the land value increase “comes as no surprise, given the lack of good land and farms that came to the open market.”

He described how the dairy and tillage sectors were the main drivers of demand for land and how further increases are expected in 2022 unless there is an increase in supply.

