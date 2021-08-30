Welcome back to a new school year.
While the pandemic has caused all sorts of issues for schools over the past 18 months, we are keen to deliver our schools programme for Agricultural Science students as normal this year.
However, given the high level of uncertainty around COVID-19 and varying school policies around the use of textbooks and paper in school, we’ve decided not to offer a print package this year, instead migrating our offer on to our new schools hub area within the Irish Farmers Journal website.
Below is a three-minute promotional video showcasing what's on offer this year for students who sign up for the programme.
What's new this year? NEW RESOURCE! - New 2021 dictionary of essential Agricultural Science terms, featuring 246 new terms included FREE for each student who subscribes.NEW RESOURCE! - A dedicated ‘schools hub’ area within the Irish Farmers Journal website. The Irish Farmers Journal schools hub will be the home for all Leaving Certificate Agricultural Science content produced by the Irish Farmers Journal, IASTA and Agri Aware, including weekly study guides, weekly case study videos, classroom videos with Irish Farmers Journal specialists, weekly student worksheets and articles related to study guide content. NEW RESOURCE! - Student worksheets: another exciting addition to this year's Agricultural Science study guides is student worksheets. A brand-new worksheet will be available each week to accompany the latest edition of the study guides. This will be a very useful resource for students in school and at home.
NEW! Live data!The Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm in Tullamore will make relevant data available to students. This data will be updated throughout the school year on our schools hub. The data made available will include details on animal specific weights, diets, target weights and body condition scores, along with grass growth reports from Tullamore Farm.Students will also have access to data from the Irish Farmers Journal’s network of 57 weather stations located throughout the country.
NEW! SignpostingThe Irish Farmers Journal will highlight relevant articles and videos that are related to the study guide content. These related articles and videos will also be available in the new schools hub. This will further enhance the students' understanding and learning on the Agricultural Science topics covered in the weekly study guides and related videos.
