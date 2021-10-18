The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.

Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task One: Describe the following in your own words

Rhizome division.

Senescence.

Biodiversity habitat.

Task Two: Give a reason for the following health and safety procedures

Machinery must be switched off before maintenance is carried out.

Protective clothing must be worn when handling herbicides, pesticides and fertilisers.

Stacked bales must be staggered.

Task Three: Answer the questions below

List the uses of miscanthus.

List other examples of energy crops.

Miscanthus and other energy crops are considered carbon neutral. Briefly explain why.

Task Four: Summarise the following

The planting of miscanthus.

The miscanthus harvesting techniques used.

The application of chemicals during establishment and growth of miscanthus.