The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics, from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges. Each week a brand new student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more. The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new leaving certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or alternatively, classroom assessment.

This weeks's student worksheet activities are based on the content in the week five study guide; bull beef.

Task one: short questions

Why are the bulls put out on grass for one to two weeks upon arrival on Brendan’s farm?

Why does Brendan shave the bulls' backs at housing?

What is the purpose of straw in the bulls' diet?

Task two: long questions

Weighing the bulls every 60 days is time consuming. Outline two reasons for weighing the bulls?

Brendan feeds his bulls only 0.5kg of straw. What is the impact of increasing the amount of straw in the bulls' diets?

The slurry agitation points are placed outside the sheds. Why is this and what are the health and safety considerations when agitating slurry?

Outline three ways Brendan encourages a greater intake of food in his bulls?

Task three

For this task you may need to use other resources, such as the Irish Farmers Journal website/ e-paper, the Teagasc website or Google. Answer the questions below.

1. Look up acidosis

a. What causes acidosis?

b. What effect does acidosis have on the daily liveweight gain of a bull?

c. How can acidosis be prevented?

2. Ventilation is key in eliminating respiratory diseases.

a. Give three examples of good ventilation in Brendan’s shed.

b. What other management features help to prevent respiratory diseases of livestock?

3. Bull beef can be considered lower in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

a. Why is bull beef considered lower in GHGs?

b. What role do genetics play in lowering GHG emissions from cattle?