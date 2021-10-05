The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics, from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges. Each week a brand new student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.
The worksheets will include various tasks from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more. The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new leaving certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions. The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or alternatively, classroom assessment.
This weeks's student worksheet activities are based on the content in the week five study guide; bull beef.
For this task you may need to use other resources, such as the Irish Farmers Journal website/ e-paper, the Teagasc website or Google. Answer the questions below.
1. Look up acidosis
2. Ventilation is key in eliminating respiratory diseases.
3. Bull beef can be considered lower in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
SHARING OPTIONS: