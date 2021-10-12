The weekly study guides cover a wide range of topics from animal enterprises to agri-environmental challenges.

Each week, a brand-new original student worksheet will be available to complement each one of the study guides, which can be used by students in class or at home.

The original worksheets will include various tasks, from comprehension exercises, dictionary work, multiple choice questions and more.

The worksheets have been designed to enhance learning of the new Leaving Certificate material and as alternatives to exam questions.

The worksheets can be used as a tool to assess self-learning or, alternatively, for classroom assessment.

The answers can be found in the corresponding study guide and the linked content.

Additional sources such as the Irish Farmers Journal website, Teagasc website, and the Agri Aware Virtual Farm may be useful.

Task 1:

Briefly explain the importance of the conservation of rare and native breeds.

Task 2:

The Galway sheep breed varied in popularity between 1965 and 2007. State all possible reasons for this.

Task 3:

The Old Irish Goat has been introduced to Howth head partially ‘to promote biodiversity by controlling gorse growth’. How might controlling gorse growth promote biodiversity?

Task 4:

Using appropriate sources, research the benefits of the Kerry cattle breed.

Task 5:

The Droimeann breed of cattle was granted rare breed status in 2020. Undertake some independent research to understand why this was the case.