The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications have launched a public consultation to increase the biofuel obligation rate next year to 13%

There is no single solution to decarbonising Ireland’s transport sector, according to a new report published by the Irish Bioenergy Association.

The transport sector accounts for around 20% of all greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland.

The report shows that Ireland has a pathway to halve its emissions from transport through the introduction of measures including electrification, increased biofuels blending, using biomethane and driver efficiency measures.

The report highlights that renewable energy in transport should increase from 4% today to 35% in 2030 to deliver the Government’s decarbonisation ambitions.

Currently just 14% of raw materials to make biofuels are sourced from Ireland

The increase in renewable energy in transport use can be met with existing indigenous resources including biomethane produced from agricultural anaerobic digestion plants.

