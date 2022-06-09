“In this new era of rising oil and gas prices, it also offers the sector potential savings on high energy costs." \ Thomas Hubert

The Oireachtas joint committee on agriculture has issued a public invitation for written submissions from stakeholders and interested individuals and groups on the use of solar energy in the agriculture industry.

It plans to draft a report on solar energy and publish it later in the year following on from its meeting with Teagasc and the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA) last month.

Submissions received from members of the public will form part of this process.

Committee Cathaoirleach Jackie Cahill TD said solar energy is a viable option that can offer the agriculture sector an alternative energy source that will also assist farmers and the wider agri industry in meeting their future carbon emission reduction targets.

New era

“In this new era of rising oil and gas prices, it also offers the sector potential savings on high energy costs which are causing such strain for farmers and agribusinesses.

“Solar energy can be a win-win for agriculture, offering both economic benefits and carbon reduction benefits if we are to meet our future emissions targets and have a successful agriculture industry.

“Following our meeting with Teagasc and the ISEA, the committee has a broader understanding of the potential offered by solar energy.

"But the detail on how this can be implemented in a cost-effective manner remains to be developed between farmers, the agri sector, the solar energy industry and Government.

Input

“This is why we are seeking the input of other stakeholders and interested individuals and groups through a public call for written submissions,” he said.

Matt Carthy has been asked to act as rapporteur and compile a report on solar energy and the agriculture industry based on the discussions held with the sector and the submissions received.

The deadline for submissions is 12pm on Friday 1 July 2022.