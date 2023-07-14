There was a significant drop in the use of nitrogen fertiliser, which fell by 14% last year. / Donal O'Leary

The latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report shows that emissions from the agriculture sector fell by 1.2% between 2021 and 2022.

This was driven mainly by a significant drop in the use of nitrogen fertiliser, which fell by 14% last year.

As farmers will remember, the price of fertiliser in spring 2022 reached as high at €1,200/t at one stage, so this 14% drop is likely to have been heavily price-driven.

The 2022 usage figure of 343,000 tonnes of nitrogen fertiliser made significant progress towards the Government's target of cutting its use to 330,000t by 2025, outlined in the Climate Action Plan.

While emissions from fertiliser use was down, the emissions from livestock grew.

Dairy cows numbers in 2022 were up by 0.9% and milk production was up 0.7% in 2022 compared with 2021.

The dairy herd increased for the 12th year in a row last year.

Overall, in the 10 years between 2012 and 2022, dairy cow numbers increased by 42.5% and milk production increased by 68.6%. The 10-year period included the removal of milk quotas in 2015.

During the same 10-year period, sheep numbers increased by 14.7%, pigs by 4.6% and poultry by 20.4%.

Agriculture in the national picture

Agriculture accounted for 38.4% of national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2022.

Methane from livestock and nitrous oxide due to the use of nitrogen fertiliser and manure management are the biggest GHG outputs from agriculture.

How did other sectors perform last year?

Residential down 12.7%

Residential emissions fell by 12.7%, which the EPA attributed to higher fuel prices, with new regulations that ban the use of smoky fuel and milder weather also evident.

Transport up 6%

However, transport emissions went in the opposite direction, increasing by 6% last year as the COVID-19 rebound continued.

The EPA said that overall higher transport activity - both private cars and freight transport - is eroding the impact of electric vehicles.

Transport emissions last year were just 4.6% below the pre-pandemic level in 2019.

Power down 1.9%

Emissions from power generation fell by 1.9% due to a reduction in coal, oil and peat use and more renewable energy.

Ireland's GHG emissions by sector

The table below details the total GHG emissions by each sector and compares them with 2021.