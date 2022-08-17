Irish agriculture must factor more challenges brought about by drier weather conditions into future planning, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

On forecasting by Met Éireann climatologists that there will be hotter and drier weather over the months ahead, he said: “There’s no doubt, in the years ahead, how we manage water is going to be something we have to give more thought to.”

He said that while Ireland is “fortunate” to have a climate with a “capacity to produce food” there are “going to be more [weather] challenges” ahead.

Read more