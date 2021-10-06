Minister for Agriculture Pippa Hackett spoke to the Irish Farmers Journal on Tullamore Farm where she launched a Department of Agriculture funded project, the National Soil Moisture Monitoring Network, at the new weather station built on the farm this week. \ Philip Doyle

Agriculture will be treated differently to other sectors when the greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets are set by the Government, according to Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, who added that the targets will still be challenging.

The announcement of the national target, to be set by the Climate Change Advisory Council, has been pushed out on numerous occasions and the minister now expects the targets to be outlined in “a matter of weeks”, but said it could be as far away as one or two months.

When asked about the 51% reduction and the fact that methane behaves differently to other gases, the minister responded: “The 51% target is economy-wide and we know from the Climate Action Bill that there is a special appreciation given for the agriculture sector in that the greenhouse gases that it emits are not equal.

“In transport it’s probably all carbon dioxide. Agriculture has the three main gases and carbon dioxide is a very small proportion of that. That has been factored in, but we’re still going to have to see reductions across the board.”

The minister was at the Irish Farmers Journal’s Tullamore Farm where she launched the National Soil Moisture Monitoring Network. One of 10 stations in the network was placed on the Tullamore Farm this week and will help to gather soil moisture measurements to examine how soil moisture affects things like carbon release, nutrient loss and uptake.