The sectoral emissions target for agriculture is unlikely to be agreed at cabinet this week.

As revealed by the Irish Farmers Journal, direct negotiations took place between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, who is seeking a reduction target closer to 22%, and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan, who is seeking a reduction closer to the upper limit of 30%.

Minister Ryan had been pushing for a decision to be made before the Dáil summer recess on 14 July.

A spokesperson for Minister Ryan told the Irish Farmers Journal on Sunday evening: "Discussions are continuing on the sectoral ceilings. All sectors will find the targets challenging if we are to meet the economy-wide target of reducing our emissions by 51% by 2030.

"The ceilings are interconnected. If one sector is lower in its target it will have to be made up for by other sectors."

Further negotiations on sectoral targets are expected to take place this week.

Minister Ryan told the Irish Farmers Journal last week that the target for farming will have to “go to the max”.

Minister McConalogue told the Irish Farmers Journal on Sunday that he is determined to ensure that Ireland's farm families continue to be world class food producers while also working to reduce emissions from the sector in line with the special status of agriculture as outlined in the Programme for Government.

"The long-term sustainability of the agriculture sector and our farm families is my key objective," added McConalogue.

Meanwhile, IFA president Tim Cullinan has said the Government’s policy on climate action will be undermined if it fails to adhere to what is set down in its own climate legislation.

“The Government has to carry out proper assessments of the impact any proposed emissions ceilings will have on food production, farmers’ livelihoods, the agri sector and rural Ireland,” he said.

Secondly, they must also produce a full report on the carbon leakage effect, as is required in their own act.

"It is clear that reducing food production in Ireland will lead to increases in production in other countries with less stringent climate rules," Cullinan added.

This, he said, is likely to increase global emissions rather than reduce them.

"Thirdly, there is an obligation, as set out in the act, to have regard to the ‘distinct characteristics’ of biogenic methane. There is no evidence that the Government has had any regard to this. They must clarify their position on this before they announce any sectoral emissions ceilings," he said.

The Government, he added, cannot include clauses to get more support for it at the time it’s passing through the Oireachtas, and then not take them into account when it comes to implementing the subsequent legislation.

The Irish Farmers Journal-commissioned KPMG report found that a 30% cut in emissions for the agriculture sector could result in the loss of up to 56,400 jobs and a cut in cattle numbers of between 18% and 22%.