The Condor V will be on display at next week’s FTMTA Show.

Agrifac UK will exhibit its wares for the first time on Irish soil at the FTMTA Show. Front and centre will be the Condor V flagship self-propelled sprayer.

The Condor V is based heavily on the Dutch firm’s Endurance II but has been given a number of updates including a 288hp Stage V Cummins engine. It’s seated on a patented StabilPlus tandem chassis with air suspension for even weight distribution across all four wheels, which are hydrostatically driven.

Operators can choose from four-wheel, two-wheel or crab steering modes.

The Condor V uses an Altek 500 diaphragm pump for filling and spraying. Either 4,000l or 5,000l tank options are available.

Both come with a 450l clean water tank with digital level measurement. Boom widths vary from 24m to 48m with six-section, three-section or individual nozzle shut-off.

For those requiring an even wider track width or more ground clearance over the standard 125cm, there are WideTrackPlus and Clearance plus models available.

Also available is AiCPlus (location-specific spraying camera technology) and DynamicDosePlus (individual dosage per nozzle) technology.