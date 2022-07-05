Agrifac UK will exhibit its wares for the first time on Irish soil at the FTMTA Show. Front and centre will be the Condor V flagship self-propelled sprayer.
The Condor V is based heavily on the Dutch firm’s Endurance II but has been given a number of updates including a 288hp Stage V Cummins engine. It’s seated on a patented StabilPlus tandem chassis with air suspension for even weight distribution across all four wheels, which are hydrostatically driven.
Operators can choose from four-wheel, two-wheel or crab steering modes.
The Condor V uses an Altek 500 diaphragm pump for filling and spraying. Either 4,000l or 5,000l tank options are available.
Both come with a 450l clean water tank with digital level measurement. Boom widths vary from 24m to 48m with six-section, three-section or individual nozzle shut-off.
For those requiring an even wider track width or more ground clearance over the standard 125cm, there are WideTrackPlus and Clearance plus models available.
Also available is AiCPlus (location-specific spraying camera technology) and DynamicDosePlus (individual dosage per nozzle) technology.
