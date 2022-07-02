Farm managers are required on dairy farms in Kildare and Cork.

Dairy farm manager required in Ballincollig

A farm manger is required on a 70-cow dairy farm six miles outside Ballincollig, Co Cork. A grass-based spring-calving system is in place on the farm, and duties for the successful candidate will include milking, grass management, calf rearing and tractor work.

The individual must be able to work on their own initiative, and fair remuneration will be based on experience and ability. For more information, contact 086-352 1331 or click here.

Farm workers required in Canada

A Canadian farm based in Hillier, Ontario, seeks two Irish farm workers to operate combines and/or balers.

The help is needed from 15 July to 30 August. Accommodation will be provided for successful candidates. Interested applicants a can read more about the job here.

Dairy assistant manager wanted in Leinster

Dairy Stride is looking to hire an assistant manager for a 330-cow herd in Kildare. The successful applicant will work alongside the farm manager and assist in milking on a shared roster, grassland management, animal health and calf rearing.

The remuneration is €30,000, which is based on a 39-hour week, working every second weekend. If this position interests you, click here.

Dairy farm manager wanted in Cork

A farm manager is required on a dairy farm in Cork. Based 6km outside the city, the farm is home to a large autumn- and spring-calving herd.

Successful applicants must have excellent skills in staff management, grassland management, heat detection and general dairy cow husbandry.

The package includes accommodation in a four-bedroom detached house, in addition to equity/profit share arrangements.

For more information, click here.