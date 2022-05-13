Invercargill is on the southern tip of New Zealand's south Island.

Farm assistants in New Zealand

Lisdale Dairies in Invercargill, New Zealand, is looking for two experienced dairy farm assistants to start mid-July.

The two who run the farm have been in New Zealand for 10 years now and contract-milk 850 crossbred cows.

The successful candidate must be passionate about dairy farming and able to drive a tractor.

Other duties on the farm include bringing in the cows, drafting springers, general farm work, feeding out, topping and spreading fertiliser.

Ideally, Lisdale Dairies is looking for someone who wants to grow their farming career with the aim of being a manager or farm owner.

The farm is extremely well laid out, is tidy and offers two fully furnished houses.

If you want to gain some experience in a country that's renowned for its dairying, then this may the role for you. Apply here.

Farm assistant in Cork

Closer to home then, a full-time farm assistant position has become available on a well-established dairy farm in Co Cork.

This position offers the opportunity to a person looking to get involved in a great business and further their progression in dairy farming while working with a great team.

Accommodation can be provided if necessary.

To apply, see here.

Dairy farm worker in Meath

Woodtown Jerseys in Co Meath is looking for someone to join its team, covering all aspects of the business, with special responsibility for calf rearing.

The farm is located less than an hour from Dublin and boasts modern facilities including a 54pt rotary parlour.

The farm currently has a strong team of four full-time staff as well as regular part-time weekend staff.

An attractive remuneration package can be provided with new on farm accommodation if required.

If this sounds like the job for you apply here.

Stockpersons on Cavan pig farm

Stockpersons are wanted for a large, modern pig farm based near Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan, with immediate start.

Kiernan's farm has computerised feeding and ventilation systems in place. Experience is not essential to fulfil this role as full training will be provided.

Apply here.