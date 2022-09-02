Farm manager

A farm manager position has presented itself on a progressive dairy farm in Killala, Ballina, Co Mayo.

On this farm, a very simple operation is run, with the focus being on managing the grass and cows.

All of the machinery work is hired out to contractors on this farm also.

The successful candidate would be very motivated, have an excellent attitude and good communication skills.

Prior experience in running a farm would be an advantage, but is not necessary - a willingness to learn is more important.

An excellent salary, depending on experience, will be offered by these employers and accommodation can also be provided if needed.

The role also boasts lots of time off and good rosters.

To apply for this job, click here

Dairy farm assistant

A dairy farm assistant is required for a large dairy farm in Co Limerick. The farm is well managed and boasts good facilities.

Accommodation can be provided if needed.

Previous experience on a dairy farm is desirable, but not essential.

If this job sounds like it would be of interest, you can find out more by clicking here.

Racing yard assistant

A racing yard assistant is required in Co Waterford.

Equine experience is an advantage, but is not necessary for this role, which is situated near Waterford city.

Meanwhile, experience of driving tractors is an added advantage.

This role is a full-time position for the suitable candidate. If needed, accommodation on-site can be arranged, as well as a mode of transport.

To apply for this job, see here.

Dairy farm assistant

Located in Cashel, Co Tipperary, a dairy farm assistant role is available.

The successful candidate will be expected to carry out duties such as milking, calf rearing and animal husbandry.

The working week will consist of 39 hours per week and a minimum salary of €30,000 is also on offer.

To apply, see here.