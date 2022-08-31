Following on from a survey in the spring which asked farmers about carryover fodder stocks and fertiliser purchases, AgriSearch in conjunction with the Ulster Farmers’ Union has launched an autumn survey to further assess the impact of surging costs on NI farms.
Questions cover issues such as fodder stocks, reseeding and use of clover, livestock numbers this winter, intentions around purchase of concentrate feed and whether fertiliser has been bought forward for 2023. The survey can be accessed via the AgriSearch website and should be completed by Friday 16 September.
SHARING OPTIONS: