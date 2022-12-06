The unit will be available with two tank options- either a 500l or 1,000l.

The Cobra made its debut at the show and features a base vehicle made by Bobman coupled with a stainless steel tank from JH Agro. Both are Danish manufacturers.

The Cobra is designed to speed up the process of feeding calves, especially if feeding on two farms which are close by. The unit will be available with two tank options – 500l or 1,000l. It will feature a wash pump as standard with an optional pasteurisation system.

Power comes from batteries which provide two to three hours of operation, while it takes four to five hours to charge. The Irish importer said it looks like it will be the end of 2023 before the new model will make its way to Ireland. Fully kitted out, current pricing is around €26,900 plus VAT.